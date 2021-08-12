Multiple healthcare organizations in Nebraska to mandate vaccines for employees

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Several healthcare organizations in Nebraska released a joint statement on Thursday saying they will require their employees to get vaccinated.

The list of organizations includes Bryan Health, CHI Health, Madonna Rehab, Methodist, Midwest Surgical Hospital, and Boys Town National Research Hospital.

The full statement is below:

“To ensure the safety of our patients, employees and communities, several of Nebraska’s leading health systems will require all employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19. The COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective at protecting against serious infection and hospitalization. More than 125 professional health associations and health care systems are calling for mandatory vaccination of health care professionals. Unvaccinated employees and physicians may apply to their employer for medical or religious exemption. Each of our organizations take very seriously the responsibility of providing health care to people of all ages and all backgrounds in our communities. Vaccination against COVID-19 is an important step to stop the pandemic and allow our teams to work in the safest way possible. We strongly encourage vaccination for all eligible individuals in the community.”

