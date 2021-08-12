Norris Board of Ed meeting brings out dozens against mask requirements

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Rumors have been swirling around the Norris School District over the last few days.

There have been rumors of threats levied against school board members and the superintendent. But, 10/11 Now checked with the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office who says there haven’t been any reports filed with their office.

Superintendent Dr. John Schwartz said that the board and administration have gotten lots of feedback on both sides, but that the board and administration have remained highly visible in the community.

At Wednesday’s Board of Education meeting, the topic of discussion most popular was the decision to require masks for students 6th grade and under.

The board made a motion to extend public comment time to 30 minutes to accommodate all those who wanted to speak. While the room was filled with about two dozen parents, not all spoke on the matter.

The masking policy lines up with the Lancaster County Health Department’s requirements for back to school. The decision to implement it at Norris was passed during an emergency meeting last Friday.

“The people in your wards, the people you represent I can’t even begin to think it’s true that more than half of those people would be in favor of a mask mandate,” Mike Whitman said. “Based on behavior, based on what I’ve seen all year there’s no possible way that the people you have been elected to represent would support a mask mandate.”

Those sentiments were echoed by all but one other testifier.

“I am embarrassed in general for human nature seeing some of the personal attacks on Facebook,” said one man who is in favor of masking. “Let’s face it it’s become political, our kids are not political. These people are our leaders.”

With no motion or agenda item to change that policy, it was not reversed or voted on at Wednesday’s meeting.

Multiple people at that meeting also promised recall efforts to the whole board if the policies aren’t changed.

Norris starts classes Thursday.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.