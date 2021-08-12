Two women shot by BB gun pellets in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Investigators with the Lincoln Police Department said two women were shot by BB gun pellets.

On Tuesday, around 8 p.m., police were called to 68th and O Streets on a weapons violation.

LPD said responding officers spoke with a 39-year-old woman who reported that as she was getting out of her car in the parking lot, someone shot her with BB gun pellets in the leg.

About an hour later, police said they were called to a home near 28th and D Streets on a weapons violation.

Officers said they spoke with a 40-year-old woman who reported that someone in an SUV drove by and shot her in the arm with a BB gun. She said she was playing with her children in the driveway of her home at the time.

LPD said it’s not clear if these cases are related at this time. Police said neither victim required medical treatment for their injuries.

Officers processed the scene for evidence, canvassed the area and are requesting video from surrounding businesses and neighbors.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call LPD at (402) 441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

