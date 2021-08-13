Advertisement

CDC: 1M in US got extra coronavirus shots before authorization

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 1:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. health officials have acknowledged more than 1 million Americans got extra coronavirus vaccine doses before it was authorized for people with weakened immune systems.

About 1.1 million people who received the two-dose Moderna and Pfizer vaccines got at least one additional dose on their own.

About 90,000 people who got the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine received at least one more, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.

It’s not known how many of the people who got extra doses are immune-compromised.

The Food and Drug Administration this week authorized an extra dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines in people with weakened immune systems to better protect them from the virus.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vaccine
Multiple healthcare organizations in Nebraska to mandate vaccines for employees
Lincoln has three more deaths from COVID-19
Lincoln Police Department
Two women shot by BB gun pellets in Lincoln
City announces traffic recommendations for Garth Brooks concert
Brooks Hacker
Man shot and killed by NSP SWAT team identified

Latest News

Sea Turtle Release
Sea Turtle Release
The Way Station bar burns as the Dixie Fire tears through the Greenville community of Plumas...
Wildfires threaten towns in Montana, California
Thousands of fake COVID-19 vaccination cards, some of which were headed to New Orleans, were...
Thousands of fake COVID vaccine cards intercepted by federal agents
FILE - This Jan. 5, 2015 photo shows a the Ram logo on a Ram pickup truck in Morrow, Ga. ...
Ram pickups recalled; faulty side air bags can hurl shrapnel
34-year-old Juan Burnell of Plattsmouth was sentenced in federal court on Friday in Omaha.
Plattsmouth man sentenced to 25 Years for distributing child pornography