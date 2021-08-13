Division-I talent on Lincoln Southeast roster

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Southeast is a state title contender in 2021. The Knights hve a talented roster that includes Nebraska recruits Jake Appleget and Gunnar Gottula. Both Appleget and Gottula committed to the Huskers over the summer. Junior defensive lineman Teitum Tuioti is also a Division-I prospect with interest from Boise State, California, and Ole Miss, among others.

LSE returns starters at ten positions and has an experienced offensive line. The Knights went undefeated in the regular season a year ago. They claimed the city championship and reached the Class A Quarterfinals.

