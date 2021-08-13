Finally, the cooler less humid weather has arrived
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Cooler temperatures and less humidity expected for Friday afternoon and into the weekend. There are a couple of small rain chances over the weekend but, most of us will remain dry.
Becoming mostly sunny, cooler and not as muggy Friday afternoon. Highs will be in the mid 80s with a northeast wind 5 to 15 mph.
Mostly clear tonight with cooler overnight temperatures. Lows around 60 degrees in the Lincoln area.
Saturday will be mostly sunny, warm with comfortable humidity levels. Highs will be in the mid 80s with a southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.
Saturday evening should be pleasant with temperatures in the 70s and mainly dry. There is a slight chance for a shower or thunderstorm after 11 pm. At this time, it appears the Garth Brooks concert in Lincoln will remain dry with comfortable conditions.
There will be a small chance for a shower or thunderstorm on Sunday but, temperatures will still be warm. It might be a bit more humid Sunday afternoon. Highs Sunday afternoon will be in the lower 80s.
Temperatures will warm up a bit next week and it will be more humid by the middle of next week. There will also be some chances for some much needed rain as well.
