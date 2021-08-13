Finally, the cooler less humid weather has arrived

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Cooler temperatures and less humidity expected for Friday afternoon and into the weekend. There are a couple of small rain chances over the weekend but, most of us will remain dry.

Becoming mostly sunny, cooler and not as muggy Friday afternoon. Highs will be in the mid 80s with a northeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

Cooler temperatures and less humidity for Friday. (1011 Weather)

Mostly clear tonight with cooler overnight temperatures. Lows around 60 degrees in the Lincoln area.

Overnight temperatures will be cooler than what we have seen recently across the state. (1011 Weather)

Saturday will be mostly sunny, warm with comfortable humidity levels. Highs will be in the mid 80s with a southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

Most of Nebraska will be in the low to mid 80s Saturday afternoon. (1011 Weather)

Saturday evening should be pleasant with temperatures in the 70s and mainly dry. There is a slight chance for a shower or thunderstorm after 11 pm. At this time, it appears the Garth Brooks concert in Lincoln will remain dry with comfortable conditions.

Temperatures will be around 80 degrees at the start of the concert and then cool to around 70. Isolated shower or t'storm after 11 PM. (1011 Weather)

There will be a small chance for a shower or thunderstorm on Sunday but, temperatures will still be warm. It might be a bit more humid Sunday afternoon. Highs Sunday afternoon will be in the lower 80s.

High temperatures will be in the lower to mid 80s in central and eastern Nebraska. The 90s return to western Nebraska. (1011 Weather)

Temperatures will warm up a bit next week and it will be more humid by the middle of next week. There will also be some chances for some much needed rain as well.

High temperatures will be around average for this time of year for much of next week. Scattered showers and t'storms are possible by Wednesday and Thursday. (1011 Weather)

