Advertisement

Finally, the cooler less humid weather has arrived

By Brad Anderson
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 9:44 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Cooler temperatures and less humidity expected for Friday afternoon and into the weekend. There are a couple of small rain chances over the weekend but, most of us will remain dry.

Becoming mostly sunny, cooler and not as muggy Friday afternoon. Highs will be in the mid 80s with a northeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

Cooler temperatures and less humidity for Friday.
Cooler temperatures and less humidity for Friday.(1011 Weather)

Mostly clear tonight with cooler overnight temperatures. Lows around 60 degrees in the Lincoln area.

Overnight temperatures will be cooler than what we have seen recently across the state.
Overnight temperatures will be cooler than what we have seen recently across the state.(1011 Weather)

Saturday will be mostly sunny, warm with comfortable humidity levels. Highs will be in the mid 80s with a southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

Most of Nebraska will be in the low to mid 80s Saturday afternoon.
Most of Nebraska will be in the low to mid 80s Saturday afternoon.(1011 Weather)

Saturday evening should be pleasant with temperatures in the 70s and mainly dry. There is a slight chance for a shower or thunderstorm after 11 pm. At this time, it appears the Garth Brooks concert in Lincoln will remain dry with comfortable conditions.

Temperatures will be around 80 degrees at the start of the concert and then cool to around 70....
Temperatures will be around 80 degrees at the start of the concert and then cool to around 70. Isolated shower or t'storm after 11 PM.(1011 Weather)

There will be a small chance for a shower or thunderstorm on Sunday but, temperatures will still be warm. It might be a bit more humid Sunday afternoon. Highs Sunday afternoon will be in the lower 80s.

High temperatures will be in the lower to mid 80s in central and eastern Nebraska. The 90s...
High temperatures will be in the lower to mid 80s in central and eastern Nebraska. The 90s return to western Nebraska.(1011 Weather)

Temperatures will warm up a bit next week and it will be more humid by the middle of next week. There will also be some chances for some much needed rain as well.

High temperatures will be around average for this time of year for much of next week. Scattered...
High temperatures will be around average for this time of year for much of next week. Scattered showers and t'storms are possible by Wednesday and Thursday.(1011 Weather)

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vaccine
Multiple healthcare organizations in Nebraska to mandate vaccines for employees
Lincoln has three more deaths from COVID-19
Lincoln Police Department
Two women shot by BB gun pellets in Lincoln
City announces traffic recommendations for Garth Brooks concert
Brooks Hacker
Man shot and killed by NSP SWAT team identified

Latest News

7-Day Forecast
Friday Forecast: Back in the 80s !
Brad's Friday Forecast
Brad's Friday Forecast
The End Of The Heat Wave...
Kens Evening Forecast
Cooler for northern Nebraska, still hot and humid in southern Nebraska.
Hot, muggy Thursday afternoon, relief coming