Free back to school haircuts offered this Sunday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A group in Lincoln is making sure that every kid is looking and feeling their best before heading back to school.

On Sunday, August 15, Visionary Youth in partnership with the Malone Center, will offer free haircuts at the College of Hair Design on South 11th Street. The free haircuts start at 10 a.m. for every child between the ages of five and 15.

Visionary Youth’s mission is working directly with kids who may be underserved and underrepresented by giving them the confidence they need to take on the world.

The founder of Visionary Youth, KB Mensah, said every kid should feel good heading into their first day of school and giving out haircuts is a great way for them to build confidence. He also said he wants to build a community that gives Lincoln’s kids the opportunities to be successful and help them achieve their goals.

“We know that they’re our future and it takes a village to raise these kids. We want to be that village to help these kids be more successful in any endeavors they have,” Mensah said.

Visionary Youth is also accepting school supply donations.

“You look good, you feel good, you perform better. I want everybody on the same playing field. It means the world to a kid to know they’re about to get a haircut and be sent to school in the way they want to and be on everybody’s else’s level,” said Mensah.

More information on the free back to school haircuts can be found here.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.