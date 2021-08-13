Advertisement

Free back to school haircuts offered this Sunday

By Nathan Brennan
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 8:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A group in Lincoln is making sure that every kid is looking and feeling their best before heading back to school.

On Sunday, August 15, Visionary Youth in partnership with the Malone Center, will offer free haircuts at the College of Hair Design on South 11th Street. The free haircuts start at 10 a.m. for every child between the ages of five and 15.

Visionary Youth’s mission is working directly with kids who may be underserved and underrepresented by giving them the confidence they need to take on the world.

The founder of Visionary Youth, KB Mensah, said every kid should feel good heading into their first day of school and giving out haircuts is a great way for them to build confidence. He also said he wants to build a community that gives Lincoln’s kids the opportunities to be successful and help them achieve their goals.

“We know that they’re our future and it takes a village to raise these kids. We want to be that village to help these kids be more successful in any endeavors they have,” Mensah said.

Visionary Youth is also accepting school supply donations.

“You look good, you feel good, you perform better. I want everybody on the same playing field. It means the world to a kid to know they’re about to get a haircut and be sent to school in the way they want to and be on everybody’s else’s level,” said Mensah.

More information on the free back to school haircuts can be found here.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vaccine
Multiple healthcare organizations in Nebraska to mandate vaccines for employees
Lincoln has three more deaths from COVID-19
Lincoln Police Department
Two women shot by BB gun pellets in Lincoln
City announces traffic recommendations for Garth Brooks concert
Brooks Hacker
Man shot and killed by NSP SWAT team identified

Latest News

100+ people show up at school board meeting to demand change for the GIPS mask policy.
Protesters challenge GIPS mask policy, ask for change
2020 Census logo
Census: Metro areas gained in Nebraska, rural areas lost
Students and staff in certain special education programs will be required to wear face...
Lincoln parents call LPS mask policy for special education students unfair
mask policy
Parents question LPS mask policy