Happening this weekend in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Expect no a busy weekend in the Capital City, between the Garth Brooks concert, UNL graduation and Zoofest. If you’re looking for something else to check out, you’re covered with Friday Fast Facts from the Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Caf Airpower History Tour - National Air Tour Of Historic WWII Aircraft

CAF AirPower History Tour is coming to Lincoln! Experience the sights, smells and sounds of historic World War II aircraft. You will have the opportunity to get up close and touch the aircraft, tour the cockpit, talk with the crews and see the planes fly.

Wed-Sun 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Adults: $20, Youth: Up to $10

More info: HERE

A Grand Night For Singing

This uplifting tribute to Broadway icons Rodgers & Hammerstein celebrates the songs and lyrics that have defined the best of musical theater. It’s an array of shows all packed in one with highlights from the world’s best-loved musicals, including ‘The King and I’, ‘South Pacific’, ‘State Fair’, ‘Oklahoma’, ‘Cinderella’, ‘The Sound of Music’ and more!

Friday 7:30 p.m., Sunday 2 p.m.; $15

More info: HERE

Great Plains Game Festival

You don’t want to miss Lincoln’s largest board gaming event of the year. The Great Plains Game Festival is perfect for families, college students, couples and anybody else looking to have fun! They have a library of over 1,000 board games to try out and dozens of Play-to-Win games as well!

Friday 3 p.m. to 1:30 a.m., Saturday 8 a.m. to 1:30 a.m. and Sunday 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Starting at $15

More info: HERE

East Campus Discovery Days And Farmer’s Market

East Campus Discovery Days and Farmer’s Market at the University of Nebraska­ Lincoln is a fun, family-friendly event for all ages. It’s more than a farmer’s market. It’s more than a science day. Come for the hands-on, science focused fun and enjoy live music and food trucks. Shop at the farmer’s market and vendor fair. Also, enjoy a scoop of ice cream at the newly renovated UNL Dairy Store.

Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Free

More info: HERE

Zoolarious Presents Brandt Tobler

Brandt Tobler returns to headline Zoolarious! Brandt was one of the first touring comedians they had on the show the first year and his star has steadily risen since! Originally from Cheyenne Wyoming, Tobler is a stand-up comedian, author and actor. Currently living in Denver, Brandt has toured overseas performing for our troops, and has been featured on Comedy Central’s “This is Not Happening”, Fox and ESPN.

Sunday 9 p.m.; $10

More info: HERE

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.