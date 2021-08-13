Advertisement

Hastings heading to Little League World Series with win over Iowa

(Joe Scanlan)
By Mason Kern
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Making it to the Midwest Regional was a feat unto itself for Hastings Little League. In fact, it was further than any youth baseball team in the area had ever advanced.

The team could have been content with their accomplishments and succumbed to the pressure of playing the champions from bordering states, but as manager Dustin Rader told Local4 earlier in the team’s postseason run: “When we all got out of our vehicles and got off the bus in Indianapolis, it was 12 little boys that came with us. And by the time we leave Indianapolis it’s going to be 12 young men.”

Well, Hastings will be leaving Indianapolis shortly, but they will not be heading back home to Nebraska just yet. Instead, after a Saturday rematch with Sioux Falls Little League out of South Dakota in the championship of the Midwest Regional, the squad will travel to Williamsport, Pennsylvania, where they will represent their hometown in the Little League World Series.

A 2-1 win over the Iowa state champion Davenport Southeast sealed Hastings’ spot, as two teams from every region qualify this year as a rule change due to COVID-19.

Hastings Museum has opened its venue to allow city residents a place to watch the team on their Super Screen. They will also host the Midwest Regional finale on Saturday and open their doors at 8:30 a.m. to accommodate the game’s start time.

