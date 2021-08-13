Advertisement

Inmate hospitalized with COVID-19 dies; death being investigated

(University of Nebraska Medical Center)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Aug. 13, 2021
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services has announced that an inmate in his 50s died at a Lincoln hospital on Thursday.

According to Director Scott Frakes, the inmate tested positive for COVID-19 prior to his hospitalization, and in addition to the virus, the inmate also had underlying medical conditions.

NDCS said for the privacy of the family, as well as to maintain the confidentiality of the man’s medical records in accordance with state law, NDCS is not releasing the man’s name.

The department said the inmate was sentenced for possession of child pornography out of Box Butte County.

The exact cause of death has not been determined. NDCS said as is the case whenever an inmate dies in state custody, a grand jury will conduct an investigation.

