Inmate missing from Lincoln’s Community Corrections Center

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services says another inmate has gone missing from a Lincoln facility.

According to the department, 54-year-old Melvin Grimes left the Community Corrections Center near SW 27th & W Van Dorn sometime after 10 a.m. Thursday morning.

Grimes stands 6′, 240 lbs., and has gray and black hair and brown eyes. NDCS says he started his sentence on March 15th of this year. He was sentenced to two years for multiple counts of shoplifting out of Douglas County. Grimes had a tentative release date of December 10th, 2021.

Grimes is the second inmate that’s gone missing from the facility in less than a week. On Friday, August 6th, NDCS reported that 31-year-old Lucas Hoffman failed to return to the CCC-L following his Lincoln work assignment.

Anyone with knowledge of where Grimes or Hoffman might be should contact law enforcement.

