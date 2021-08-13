Nebraska Regents vote down resolution opposing critical race theory

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Board of Regents have voted down the critical race theory resolution proposed by regent and candidate for governor Jim Pillen.

Pillen introduced the resolution opposing critical race theory in university curriculum. While his resolution praises the University of Nebraska system for being a place for open reflection, discussion, study, and free speech, his resolution also seeks to have the Regents oppose CRT from being imposed on the curriculum.

The Regents voted 5-3 against the resolution, with Pillen, Robert Schafer, and Paul Kenney voting in favor. All four student regents voted in opposition as well, but their votes are not recorded in the formal total.

The subject of CRT has become a political issue nationwide.

Former Nebraska Gov. Kay Orr recently criticized the wording of a statement released by six University of Nebraska faculty and staff members who take issue with the resolution. The group said the resolution stifles academic discussion and debate while purporting to do the opposite. Orr targeted her criticism toward University of Nebraska Chancellor Ronnie Green who did not sign the statement but has spoken out against Pillen’s resolution.

Gov. Pete Ricketts has also criticized those who oppose the resolution, equating CRT with Marxism. He issued a statement putting a positive spin on Friday’s vote.

“Today was an important step in the journey towards ensuring Nebraska’s taxpayer dollars aren’t funding ideologies that divide people along racial lines and silence people’s voices. Thank you to Regents Kenney, Pillen, and Schafer for voting to stop the imposition of CRT at the University. While the full Board failed to pass the resolution, I am committed to continuing the fight to keep CRT from being imposed at Nebraska schools and institutions of higher education.”

This is how the resolution read:

WHEREAS, all campuses and facilities of the University of Nebraska system are places for open reflection, discussion, study, research, and learning; and WHEREAS, America is the best country in the world and anyone can achieve the American Dream here; and WHEREAS, education, free speech, and sound learning are the keys to freedom and opportunity in this country; and WHEREAS, we oppose discrimination in any form in the classroom, on campus, and in our communities, and we support the safety and wellbeing of all students, faculty, and staff; and WHEREAS, Critical Race Theory does not promote inclusive and honest dialogue and education on campus; and WHEREAS, Critical Race Theory seeks to silence opposing views and disparage important American ideals. NOW, THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED by the Board of Regents of the University of Nebraska, that the Regents of the University of Nebraska oppose Critical Race Theory being imposed in curriculum, training, and programming

Digital Director Gina Dvorak contributed to this report.

