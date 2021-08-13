LPD: Man charged after stealing & depositing checks from elderly family member

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Officers with the Lincoln Police Department have charged a man for stealing checks from an elderly family member.

LPD said the investigation started in late February when Liberty First Credit alerted police that a man was trying to cash a check for more than $2,500.

Police said the bank teller thought the check was suspicious and they contacted the account holder, an 83-year-old woman, who said that she did not write a check to the man and she had recently ordered checks that had never been delivered.

According to police, a total of five checks had been passed that belonged to the woman between February 23 and March 9. In three of the incidents, he was able to pass the checks for a total of $3,425. In two of the incidents, he attempted to cash checks for a total of $3,900 but was denied.

Police said the 83-year-old woman has passed away and investigators are now working with her family members.

Officers said the man was charged with felony theft by deception. According to police, the man is currently incarcerated at the Nebraska State Penitentiary.

