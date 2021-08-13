Nine patients die with COVID-19 in past five days at Bryan Health

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Bryan Health released some grim COVID-19 data on Friday that shows the toll the virus is taking.

There were 3 deaths in the last 24 hours at Bryan Health from COVID-19. Nine people have succumbed to COVID-19 in the past five days, for a total-to-date of 256. On July 1 the total was 237; on August 1 the total was 247.

Bryan Health has 16 pediatric patients with 3 available beds. Respiratory care for RSV, Rhinovirus, and Enterovirus account for these hospitalizations. There are currently no pediatric COVID-19 patients at Bryan Health. The hopsital said transfer options throughout the region remain extremely limited.

Bryan Medical Center COVID-19 Inpatients

COVID-19 positive inpatients: 38

31 Lancaster County residents, 7 residents from outside Lancaster County

COVID-19 inpatients hospitalized, but no longer infectious: 10

COVID-19 total inpatients hospitalized: 48

There are 8 inpatients who are awaiting results of their COVID-19 tests. One of these patients is in an Intensive Care Unit.

Bryan Medical Center COVID-19 Inpatients on Ventilators

COVID-19 positive inpatients on ventilators: 5

4 Lancaster County residents, 1 resident from outside Lancaster County

COVID-19 inpatients no longer infectious on ventilators: 5

COVID-19 total inpatients on ventilators: 10

Daily statistics may differ from the hospitalization data reported by the Lincoln Lancaster County Health Department because Bryan Medical Center treats patients from all Nebraska counties and surrounding states.

