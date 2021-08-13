Lincoln prison fight leaves four inmates hurt, searches being conducted

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A brawl Thursday morning at the Lincoln Correctional Center resulted in two prison inmates with serious injuries, broken windows and pepper spray being used by staff to break up the fight. Searches will now be conducted for contraband where the melee broke out and in other areas of the prison.

LCC officials say this all started just before 10:30 a.m. Several inmates started throwing punches at each other. Not long after, inmates from an adjacent housing unit used a table to break out two windows, including a window leading to the housing unit where the fight was taking place. Inmates from the second housing unit began fighting with inmates in the first housing unit. Staff members broke up the brawl by spraying pepper spray at the inmates. Eleven inmates total were involved. Three inmates went to the hospital for their injuries, one of them was treated for serious injuries to his face. A fourth inmate was treated at the prison by medical providers for serious injuries.

LCC was put on lockdown for several hours Thursday. As part of procedure, the Nebraska State Patrol was notified and sent investigators to the facility. LCC will remain on modified operations throughout the weekend, meaning more closely controlling the movement of inmates for safety and security reasons. Officials say this can include confinement of some inmates in cells, cancellation of program and work activities and direct escort of certain inmates. This will allow staff members to conduct targeted searches for contraband in the housing unit where the fight happened and in other areas of the facility. Inmate visits are canceled during that time.

Officials say results of the investigation will be provided to the county attorney to determine criminal charges. The disciplinary process could include loss of good time.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.