Saturday Forecast: Will the Thunder Roll in Lincoln?

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Dew points are expected to climb a bit higher as we head into this weekend as surface high pressure slides off to our east and our winds turn more to the south and southeast, but other than slightly humid conditions, we should see nice weather through the upcoming weekend for most of the state.

Through Friday evening, very comfortable conditions are expected across the state with mainly dry weather. As we head into Saturday, we should see mainly sunny skies for eastern Nebraska to start the day. A few spotty showers or isolated storms are possible in western Nebraska as a weak disturbance aloft moves through the area. Into the afternoon, isolated to scattered showers and storms are possible across the Sandhills and southwestern Nebraska as that disturbances continues to push through the area. There is a marginal risk for severe weather across parts of western Nebraska for Saturday, so an isolated severe storm with some large hail or damaging wind gusts will be possible.

By late Saturday evening, a few of those showers may try and skirt their way into parts of eastern Nebraska, but the forecast for Lincoln and most of eastern Nebraska is a mainly dry one for Saturday evening - which is very good news as the Garth Brooks Stadium Tour concert kicks off at 7 PM in Memorial Stadium. If we hear the Thunder Roll here in Lincoln, this meteorologist will definitely have Friends in Low Places.

As far as temperatures for this weekend, they should remain fairly pleasant and fairly close to where we should be for mid-August. Look for morning lows on Saturday in the mid 50s to low 60s across the state with daytime highs on Saturday and Sunday ranging from the mid 80s to mid 90s across the state. The warmest readings both days should remain confined to western Nebraska.

As I mentioned above, dew points are expected to climb higher this weekend. Thankfully we’ll avoid some of the very soupy conditions we saw earlier this week when we had dew points in the 70s to near 80° across eastern Nebraska, but both Saturday and Sunday will likely see dew point readings climb back into the 60s to perhaps near 70°.

The extended forecast will turn a bit more active as we head through the week next week as an upper level trough swings through the Plains. After a weekend where we should be dry, we’ll see chances for rain everyday through the week next week with temperatures eventually falling to the upper 70s by next Friday.

