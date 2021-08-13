Transplant recipient eager about COVID booster shot possibility

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Immunocompromised Americans should soon be able to get a third COVID vaccine shot. The FDA is expected to authorize that booster by Friday.

For immunocompromised people like Leonard Frede, various studies have shown that a two-dose shot isn’t enough to give him the protection he needs against COVID-19 and he said he’s been waiting months for a chance to get a booster.

Frede underwent a kidney transplant. Every day he takes just shy of a dozen medications, including an immunosuppressant.

“The third shot is just another help,” Frede said. “But it’s not anything that’s going to say hey you’re safe to go out and do anything you want.”

Frede said he did get to visit his daughter right after getting his second vaccine dose, but since the emergence of the Delta variant, he’s gone back to being overly cautious.

CDC studies have shown that immunocompromised people are much more likely to have breakthrough infections.

“I don’t go in any public buildings, I wear masks pretty much anywhere I go except outdoors when I’m walking or riding or exercising,” Frede said.

Following that expected decision by the FDA, the Centers for Disease Control is set to hold a meeting Friday about that booster shot.

“An additional dose could help increase protection for these individuals,” said Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the director of the CDC. “Which is especially important as the Delta variant spreads.”

As for who else would qualify, the CDC defines immunocompromised in a July report studying booster shots as transplant patients, people with severe immunodeficiencies, people living with HIV, and people taking immunosuppressants, like those getting chemotherapy.

“I’m looking forward to it,” Frede said. “I’m hoping it helps, I think it’s the next step.”

Leonard said like any other vaccine, he would still have to get approval from his transplant team before getting it.

