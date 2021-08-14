Free Comic Book Day gears to get kids interested in comics

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Comic book fans were able to score big time on Saturday. Free Comic Book Day was happening all around the nation, and here in Lincoln.

To celebrate, Trade-A-Tape Comic Center Downtown handed out hundreds of free comic books, many of them geared towards younger readers. The owners said the hobby is slowly dying out, since most comic book fans are of older generations.

Publishers sent Trade-A-Tape different comic books, ones they thought would encourage younger people to pick up the hobby.

“It’s just trying to get parents to bring in the kids to get them to start reading comics,” said John Doan, owner of Trade-A-Tape Comic Center. “Reading comics is a good way to learn to read as well. Just trying to rejuvenate the market.”

If you or your children are thinking about picking up a comic book and don’t know where to start, staff at Trade-A-Tape said they’re here to help.

If you’d like to stop by the shop, they’re located at 9th and N Streets.

