Advertisement

Garth Brooks fans flood to Memorial Stadium

People spent hours hanging outside of Memorial Stadium tailgating, playing games, drinking and...
People spent hours hanging outside of Memorial Stadium tailgating, playing games, drinking and listening to Garth Brooks on their speakers.(10/11 NOW)
By Kamri Sylve
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Close to 90,000 people will pack into Memorial Stadium to see award winning country artist Garth Brooks live in concert on Saturday.

People spent hours hanging outside of Memorial Stadium tailgating, playing games, drinking and listening to Garth Brooks on their speakers. For some, seeing Garth live in-concert is nothing new. For others, it’s a first.

Some fans said it’s an experience they just couldn’t miss out on.

“The energy in there is amazing for the games,” said one Garth Brooks fan. “I’m just really excited to see everybody just being all together and singing all the songs that we’ve all heard for so long. That’s super exciting to me.”

Parking is nearly impossible and the streets of Lincoln are buzzing with people. Fans said they’re simply excited to have a good time at Saturday’s concert and that it’s Memorial Stadium makes it all the better.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

University of Nebraska
Nebraska Regents vote down resolution opposing critical race theory
Lincoln Police Department
LPD: Nearly 7lbs of cocaine found in west Lincoln apartment
Two inmates died of COVID-19 on Thursday
Nine patients die with COVID-19 in past five days at Bryan Health
LLCHD reports two more deaths from COVID-19

Latest News

NH committee taps company to manage fiber optic network
Temperatures on Sunday afternoon should reach the mid 80s to mid 90s.
Great Garth Brooks weather for Saturday night, storms possible in the west
Trade-A-Tape Comic Center Downtown handed out hundreds of free comic books, many of them geared...
Free Comic Book Day gears to get kids interested in comics
Police lights.
LPD arrests 44-year-old man for Aug. 6 Hit-and-Run