Great Garth Brooks weather for Saturday night, storms possible in the west

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The forecast through Saturday evening looks like it will be extremely nice for some, with a stormy evening on tap for others. A marginal and slight risk for severe weather is place across the western half of the state where a Severe Thunderstorm Watch is also in place through 11 PM MDT. These areas could see tennis ball sized hail, 70 MPH wind gusts, and areas of heavy rain through late Saturday night. Storms have already developed across the Black Hills in South Dakota with storms forecast to dive south and southeast through the watch area through Saturday evening.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in place across western Nebraska through 11 PM MDT. Tennis ball sized hail, 70 MPH wind gusts, and locally heavy rain will be possible. (KOLN)

A marginal and slight risk is in place across western Nebraska through Saturday night. (KOLN)

Meanwhile, the forecast for Lincoln and eastern Nebraska remains fairly quiet into Saturday evening which is fortunate as Garth Brooks takes the stage in Memorial Stadium starting at 7 PM. The weather looks like it will be as nice as we can ask it to be for mid-August with temperatures in the mid 80s by 7 PM tonight with mainly clear skies with temperatures cooling back to the low 70s by late tonight with mainly clear skies.

Lincoln and parts of south central and southeastern Nebraska will see a small chance for some showers and storms overnight and into very early on Sunday morning as the disturbance aloft that will bring storms to western Nebraska moves through the area. No severe weather is expected, but if you’re out early on Sunday, you may need to pack the umbrella! Those areas that likely have the best chance for some early morning rain will stretch from Kearney to York and areas to the south of that line. Through the remainder of the day we should see dry weather with mostly sunny skies for eastern Nebraska. Another upper level disturbance moving through the area could lead to some additional isolated to scattered storms across parts of central and western Nebraska where there is a marginal risk in place for severe weather.

Look for variable cloudiness across the state Saturday night and through Sunday. Scattered t'storms are expected in western Nebraska with some scattered showers and storms possible into southeastern Nebraska by early Sunday morning. (KOLN)

There is a marginal risk for severe weather across central Nebraska into the day on Sunday. (KOLN)

As far as temperatures, look for morning lows to fall to the mid 50s to mid 60s across the state with temperatures warming back to the mid 80s and mid 90s by Sunday afternoon.

Look for overnight lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s into Sunday morning. (KOLN)

Temperatures on Sunday afternoon should reach the mid 80s to mid 90s. (KOLN)

Look for winds to continue from the southeast at around 5 to 15 MPH as we head into the day on Sunday. These southeasterly winds should continue to push low-level moisture into the area with dew points forecast to climb into the lower and middle 60s into Sunday afternoon.

The extended forecast continues to advertise increasingly humid conditions as we head into the week next week temperatures gradually warming into the upper 80s by midweek. Temperatures from there begin to slowly cool back to the lower 80s as an upper level trough swings through the Plains. This should also lead to increasing chances for showers and thunderstorms through the middle and end of the week next week with some severe storms possible at times.

Temperatures should hold in the 80s over the next week with small chances for rain over the next few days with increasing thunderstorm chances towards the middle and end of next week. (KOLN)

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.