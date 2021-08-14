Hy-Vee Now offers free, third COVID-19 vaccine doses for eligible patients

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Hy-Vee, Inc. announced on Friday that free, third Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine doses are now available at Hy-Vee Pharmacy locations. The new doses, recently approved by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, are only recommended for severely to moderately immunocompromised individuals at this time.

At this time, Janssen (J&J) vaccine recipients will NOT be administered additional COVID-19 vaccine doses until authorized by the FDA and CDC.

The third doses are currently available to eligible patients on a walk-in basis, with no appointment necessary. Patients can also schedule their third dose in advance through Hy-Vee’s online scheduler at http://www.hy-vee.com/covidvaccine beginning Saturday, Aug. 14.

Each of the new COVID-19 vaccine doses are free to patients, regardless of their insurance coverage.

According to the CDC, the third Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna doses should only be administered to immunocompromised individuals at least 28 days after their second dose. It is strongly recommended that individuals receive the same vaccine manufacturer as their previous dose(s). At this time, there is not an additional vaccine dose authorized for Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) vaccine recipients.

The CDC outlines what conditions are considered severely to moderately immunocompromised here. According to the CDC, individuals will need to self-attest that they are severely to moderately immunocompromised but do not need to show proof of their condition. Hy-Vee recommends all pharmacy patients bring their COVID-19 vaccination record card with them to their appointment, which shows when they received their last COVID-19 vaccine dose and the vaccine manufacturer.

Currently, the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is authorized for individuals 12 years of age and older and Moderna is authorized for individuals 18 years of age and older. The second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine should be administered at least 21 days after the first dose, and the second dose of the Moderna vaccine should be administered at least 24 days after the first dose.

It is recommended (but not required) that vaccine recipients bring the following to their appointment: insurance card (if they have insurance) and Medicare Part B red, white and blue card (if Medicare recipient); photo ID; and their COVID-19 vaccination record card. Masks are required. If individuals do not have insurance, they can still be vaccinated.

Hy-Vee is currently offering $10 Hy-Vee gift cards to patients who complete their COVID-19 vaccination with Hy-Vee between June 1-Nov. 1, 2021. Individuals who receive a third Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccine during that time frame are eligible to receive the $10 gift card.

For more information about COVID-19 vaccines, visit www.hy-vee.com/covidvaccine.

