Inmate missing from community correctional facility

Michael Louis
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Authorities have been notified about an inmate missing from the Community Corrections Center – Lincoln.

Michael Louis left his work assignment the evening of Aug. 13, 2021 and removed the electronic monitoring device he had been wearing.

Louis started his sentence on Nov. 7, 2019. He was sentenced to five years for charges out of Gage County that include fourth offense driving under the influence, driving on a revoked license and third-degree domestic assault. He has a tentative release date of April 16, 2022.

Louis is a 34-year old Native American man, 6′, 176 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes. Anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts is asked to contact local authorities or the Nebraska State Patrol.

CCC-L is one of two community custody facilities operated by NDCS. Community custody is the lowest custody level and the least restrictive facility. Inmates are allowed to participate in work opportunities, attend school and religious services with prior approval and without direct supervision.

