Inmate missing from community correctional facility

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Authorities have been notified about an inmate missing from the Community Corrections Center – Lincoln.

Marcina Norris left her job at an office building in downtown Lincoln. Clothing belonging to her was found in a nearby parking garage, but she could not be located.

Norris started her sentence Grimes started his sentence on Dec. 17, 2019. She was sentenced to five and a half to nine years on charges out of Butler and Lancaster counties including first degree sexual assault of a child and child abuse. She has a parole eligibility date of Aug. 23, 2021 and a tentative release date of Nov. 21, 2023.

Norris is a 23-year old Hispanic woman, 5′3″, 136 lbs., with auburn hair and blue eyes. Anyone with knowledge of her whereabouts is asked to contact local authorities or the Nebraska State Patrol.

CCC-L is one of two community custody facilities operated by NDCS. Community custody is the lowest custody level and the least restrictive facility. Inmates are allowed to participate in work opportunities, attend school and religious services with prior approval and without direct supervision.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.