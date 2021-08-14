Advertisement

Lincoln business prep for Garth Brooks concert crowds

By Kamri Sylve
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 10:46 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Now that award-winning superstar Garth Brooks has touched down in the Capital City, so have his biggest fans. Friday night before the concert at Memorial Stadium, businesses in the area said they had no choice but to be ready.

“We are excited. I mean, it’s Garth Brooks. How can everyone not be excited for this?” said Grace Green, General Manager at Ivanna Cone.

Businesses like Ivanna Cone said they were thrilled to get Garth Brooks fans in their doors.

“We are making waffle cones like crazy. We have all of our ice cream stocked up. Hopefully, we’ll be prepared. We’ll see when Saturday comes,” Green said.

Preparation seemed to be the common theme heading into Saturday’s big concert. The “N” Zone Sports Bar told us they started planning things out right after 4th of July.

“We’re bringing the whole staff in. We’re getting beer stocked. We’re getting ready to go,” said Todd Campfield, General Manager at the “N” Zone.

Over at Rodizio Grill, they said they’ve already gotten 300 reservations in the books for Saturday night.

“Whether it was at Pinnacle Bank or a football game or this concert, it’s that one shot window that you have of the three or four hours beforehand, so we’ve been able to spread out the reservations,” said Eric Underwood, General Manager of Rodizio Grill.

While all of these businesses were excited for the crowds, some are still keeping COVID-19 protocols in place.

“We are requiring customers to wear masks inside the store. There are tables and seating outside for everyone to sit,” Green said.

Bars we spoke with told us they plan on treating Saturday’s concert like the aftermath of a Huskers game.

“Let’s put some good music on. Let’s drink some drinks and meet up with some friends and have some fun,” Campfield said.

Restaurant owners told 10/11 if you plan on heading out to eat Saturday night, your best bet is to call ahead and make reservations since many places will have high wait times hours before the concert starts.

