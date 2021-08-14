Lincoln Catholic Schools announces mask requirement for younger students

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Catholic Schools announced on Friday that it’ll require masks for students not yet eligible to receive the vaccine. This includes individuals 3 to 11 years old.

The LCS also said that they’re strongly encouraging masks for all students, faculty and staff in Pre-K through eighth grade.

According to their calendar, classes start Aug. 16. This requirement will be reevaluated on Sept. 5.

Lincoln Catholic Schools has worked closely with the Lincoln Lancaster County Health Department since March of 2019. Administrators said they’ve received a lot of correspondence from parents, both for and against masking in schools. The decision was made after numerous questions were given to and answered by the LLCHD.

Over the last five days, Lancaster County has been averaging around 95 cases per day, compared to six per day at the beginning of July. So far, in August, 10 people have died from COVID, the highest since February.

This week, Lincoln is averaging 69 COVID-19 patients in the hospital per day, the highest since the last week in January.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.