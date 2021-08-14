LPD arrests 44-year-old man for Aug. 6 Hit-and-Run

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police arrested a 44-year-old man for an Aug. 6 hit-and-run on Saturday at around 12:20 a.m.

According to LPD, Tyler Kaulins had struck a 28-year-old motorcyclist on Aug. 6 near 27th Street and Tamarin Ridge Road. LPD said, Kaulins had fled the scene after the accident and the man was transported to the hospital in critical but stable condition.

Kaulins was arrested and charged for leaving the scene of an injury/accident and DWI.

