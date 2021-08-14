Advertisement

LPD arrests 44-year-old man for Aug. 6 Hit-and-Run

Police lights.
Police lights.(Gray News)
By Jacob Elliott and 10/11 NOW
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 12:19 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police arrested a 44-year-old man for an Aug. 6 hit-and-run on Saturday at around 12:20 a.m.

According to LPD, Tyler Kaulins had struck a 28-year-old motorcyclist on Aug. 6 near 27th Street and Tamarin Ridge Road. LPD said, Kaulins had fled the scene after the accident and the man was transported to the hospital in critical but stable condition.

Kaulins was arrested and charged for leaving the scene of an injury/accident and DWI.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

University of Nebraska
Nebraska Regents vote down resolution opposing critical race theory
Lincoln Police Department
LPD: Nearly 7lbs of cocaine found in west Lincoln apartment
Two inmates died of COVID-19 on Thursday
Nine patients die with COVID-19 in past five days at Bryan Health
LLCHD reports two more deaths from COVID-19

Latest News

UNL Memorial Stadium. April 1, 2013. Photo by Craig Chandler / University Communications
UNLPD alerted to potential threat at East Memorial Stadium; NSP declares all clear
Michael Louis
Inmate missing from community correctional facility
Marcina Norris left her job at an office building in downtown Lincoln. Clothing belonging to...
Inmate missing from community correctional facility
Man killed in crash along road in southwestern Nebraska