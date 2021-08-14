Man killed in crash along road in southwestern Nebraska

SIDNEY, Neb. (AP) — Officials in southwestern Nebraska say speed appeared to have been a factor in a crash this week that killed a Sidney man.

The Cheyenne County Attorney’s Office says 37-year-old Shane Marron, of Sidney, died at the scene of the early Wednesday morning crash on a road near the former headquarters of outdoor outfitter Cabela’s.

Police say Marron was driving a sport utility vehicle at high rate of speed when it went off the road, overcorrected and flipped end-over-end. Investigators say Marron was not wearing a seat belt and was thrown from the SUV.

