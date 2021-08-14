Advertisement

Man killed in crash along road in southwestern Nebraska

(KWQC)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 10:13 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIDNEY, Neb. (AP) — Officials in southwestern Nebraska say speed appeared to have been a factor in a crash this week that killed a Sidney man.

The Cheyenne County Attorney’s Office says 37-year-old Shane Marron, of Sidney, died at the scene of the early Wednesday morning crash on a road near the former headquarters of outdoor outfitter Cabela’s.

Police say Marron was driving a sport utility vehicle at high rate of speed when it went off the road, overcorrected and flipped end-over-end. Investigators say Marron was not wearing a seat belt and was thrown from the SUV.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

University of Nebraska
Nebraska Regents vote down resolution opposing critical race theory
Lincoln Police Department
LPD: Nearly 7lbs of cocaine found in west Lincoln apartment
Two inmates died of COVID-19 on Thursday
Nine patients die with COVID-19 in past five days at Bryan Health
LLCHD reports two more deaths from COVID-19

Latest News

Michael Louis
Inmate missing from community correctional facility
Marcina Norris left her job at an office building in downtown Lincoln. Clothing belonging to...
Inmate missing from community correctional facility
Arrest made after man found fatally beaten in North Platte
Vaccination numbers increase on Nebraska football team