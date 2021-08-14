Advertisement

Ngoyi raises profile on summer camp circuit

By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 10:37 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln High junior Beni Ngoyi has started just one varsity football game. Despite his inexperience, Ngoyi holds a scholarship offer from Northern Iowa, and several other colleges are interested in the 6-foot-4 wide receiver.

Ngoyi burst onto the recruiting scene this summer following an impressive performance at Nebraska’s Friday Night Lights camp.

Ngoyi has impressive measurables and can run the 40-yard dash in 4.45 seconds. The Links speedster describes his game simply: “I’m just a guy that likes to run fast and jump high.”

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vaccine
Multiple healthcare organizations in Nebraska to mandate vaccines for employees
Lincoln has three more deaths from COVID-19
City announces traffic recommendations for Garth Brooks concert
University of Nebraska
Nebraska Regents vote down resolution opposing critical race theory
Lincoln Police Department
LPD: Nearly 7lbs of cocaine found in west Lincoln apartment

Latest News

Vaccination numbers increase on Nebraska football team
ngoyi
Lincoln High wide receiver Ngoyi raises profile
Nebraska Cornhuskers Head Coach Scott Frost
Frost summarizes week two of fall camp
Hastings heading to Little League World Series with win over Iowa