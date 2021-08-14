Ngoyi raises profile on summer camp circuit
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 10:37 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln High junior Beni Ngoyi has started just one varsity football game. Despite his inexperience, Ngoyi holds a scholarship offer from Northern Iowa, and several other colleges are interested in the 6-foot-4 wide receiver.
Ngoyi burst onto the recruiting scene this summer following an impressive performance at Nebraska’s Friday Night Lights camp.
Ngoyi has impressive measurables and can run the 40-yard dash in 4.45 seconds. The Links speedster describes his game simply: “I’m just a guy that likes to run fast and jump high.”
