Ngoyi raises profile on summer camp circuit

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln High junior Beni Ngoyi has started just one varsity football game. Despite his inexperience, Ngoyi holds a scholarship offer from Northern Iowa, and several other colleges are interested in the 6-foot-4 wide receiver.

Ngoyi burst onto the recruiting scene this summer following an impressive performance at Nebraska’s Friday Night Lights camp.

Beni Ngoyi is going to be fun to watch this fall. The Lincoln High junior-to-be was one of the most impressive performers at tonight's Friday Night Lights camp inside Memorial Stadium. pic.twitter.com/S4T6ElaBMH — Kevin Sjuts (@kevinsjuts) June 5, 2021

Ngoyi has impressive measurables and can run the 40-yard dash in 4.45 seconds. The Links speedster describes his game simply: “I’m just a guy that likes to run fast and jump high.”

