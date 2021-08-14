Advertisement

NH committee taps company to manage fiber optic network

(N/A)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRISTOL, N.H. (AP) — A county broadband committee in New Hampshire has selected a company to design, build and manage a 350-mile fiber optic backbone network that will be built in the next year.

The Grafton County Broadband Committee said the project will cost between $25 million and $30 million. It picked eX2 Technology of Nebraska for the project.

The company will also operate and fundraise for the network.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

University of Nebraska
Nebraska Regents vote down resolution opposing critical race theory
Lincoln Police Department
LPD: Nearly 7lbs of cocaine found in west Lincoln apartment
Two inmates died of COVID-19 on Thursday
Nine patients die with COVID-19 in past five days at Bryan Health
LLCHD reports two more deaths from COVID-19

Latest News

People spent hours hanging outside of Memorial Stadium tailgating, playing games, drinking and...
Garth Brooks fans flood to Memorial Stadium
Temperatures on Sunday afternoon should reach the mid 80s to mid 90s.
Great Garth Brooks weather for Saturday night, storms possible in the west
Trade-A-Tape Comic Center Downtown handed out hundreds of free comic books, many of them geared...
Free Comic Book Day gears to get kids interested in comics
Police lights.
LPD arrests 44-year-old man for Aug. 6 Hit-and-Run