Officer-involved shooting in Howard County

Scene in St. Paul
Scene in St. Paul(Diamond Nunnally)
By Nebraska State Patrol
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KOLN) -The Nebraska State Patrol Special Investigations Team is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred Saturday afternoon in St. Paul.

At approximately 12:30 p.m., the Howard County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a disturbance involving two neighbors in St. Paul. One of the parties reportedly discharged a weapon during the disturbance. The Sheriff’s Office, St. Paul Police Department, and Nebraska State Patrol all responded to the scene, near Sheridan and Jay streets in St. Paul.

At approximately 12:42 p.m., officers from all three agencies had arrived on scene and began looking for the involved parties. A few minutes later, a group of officers located a subject holding a rifle near a garage.

A trooper gave repeated commands for the subject to put down his weapon. The subject, identified as John Vogel, 80, of St. Paul, did not comply with commands and instead raised the rifle. The trooper discharged his weapon two times, striking the subject.

Officers on scene immediately rendered aid to the subject. The man was then transported to Howard County Medical Center, where he succumbed to his injuries. No others were injured.

The Howard County Attorney has requested the Nebraska State Patrol Special Investigations Team conduct an investigation into the incident.

