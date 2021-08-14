Advertisement

Our Town Crete: August 16-21

By Jon Vanderford
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 11:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The community of Crete has much to offer both residents and visitors. On Pure Nebraska and 10/11 news, we are putting the focus on Our Town Crete.

We are getting started Monday by putting the spotlight on a unique walking trail that’s connected to the Crete Area Medical Center. Find out how this trail fits the bill when it comes to the idea of “community wellness.”

The coverage starts Monday at 9 a.m. on Pure Nebraska, and during the other 10/11 newscasts throughout the day.

And, don’t forget that 10/11 will carry a half-hour special on Saturday evening, August 21, at 6:30 p.m. focused on Crete.

