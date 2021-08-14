Panhandle B & B offers rest and food delivery

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Prairie Ridge southeast of Gering is not only a bed and breakfast, but the owner also offers a unique food delivery service for the area.

What was formerly known as Whisky Ridge and the Traveling Soup Cauldron, has now combined and become Prairie Ridge. We caught up with owner Sharon Henderson recently to talk about the business. “We are right in the middle of the prairie,” Henderson said. “I’ve owned this property since 2004. We built this house in 2009.”

Henderson lives in another house on the property, but uses the main house to cook, and the bed and breakfast area is located on the lower level. “I cook food for people who don’t have time to cook dinner,” Henderson said. “I deliver it to them. That makes it highly popular. People love to have their meals delivered. I do family dinners, half-size family dinners, and sometimes even dinner for two. I try to do this three times a week.”

As for the bed and breakfast part of the business, Henderson says she does a brisk business with hunters. “That will start up again in October, first part of November,” Henderson said. “Right now on the lower level we have several beds and a living room area. It’s great for families, it’s great for slumber parties, we have meetings, stay-cations, and weekend getaways. In these cases, to get together, people would have to rent three or four hotel rooms. By using my business, they don’t have to do that.”

People who stay at Prairie Ridge get a breakfast each morning, and if you’d like to learn more, you can contact Sharon through Facebook at “Nebraska’s Prairie Ridge.”

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.