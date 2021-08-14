University of Nebraska regents opposed resolution limiting the teaching of critical race theory

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Some called Friday a win for academic freedom, others declared they’ll continue fighting after a resolution brought to the University of Nebraska Board of Regents, limiting the teaching of critical race theory, failed to pass.

The resolution was brought forth by Regent Jim Pillen who is seeking the Republican nomination for Nebraska’s Gubernatorial race in 2022.

The resolution, which failed to pass 5-3, wouldn’t have banned teaching critical race theory on campus, but formally indicate that the Board of Regents opposes students being required to learn about the theory to graduate from a University of Nebraska school.

The University of Nebraska president, Ted Carter, said there is no imposition of Critical Race Theory on students. It is not a requirement to graduate.

“I hope you all heard that,” Carter said. “There is no requirement.”

Critical Race Theory is a framework which first came to light in the 1970′s that explains the role race plays in government institutions and how it impacts history and current policies. It first originated in law schools but speakers said it comes up in conversations in history, sociology, law and political science classes.

Whether or not there was a current requirement didn’t make a different to the people testifying against the resolution. They said they were more concerned about the message the resolution would send.

“By denying the truth of racism in America based on white guilt,” one testifier said. “The only students who feel accepted will be those of European descent.”

Another student added that the passage of this resolution would undermine recent efforts made by the University of Nebraska to create an inclusive and diverse environment.

“When we talk about whether or not critical race theory should or shouldn’t be taught, you’re telling me my history doesn’t belong in the classroom, you’re telling the Black students that go to the University of Nebraska schools that their history should not be taught in the classroom,” Batool Ibrahim, student regent said.

Many in opposition also talked about the long-term impacts the resolution would have the University.

“Passing this resolution would be ground-breaking, ground-breaking on the grave of the future of the University of Nebraska system,” Lauryl Hebenstreit a University of Nebraska student said.

Mark Button, the Dean of UNL’s College of Arts and Sciences said the resolution would have an “immediate and chilling effect” on the university system.

“This resolution is at odds and it’s passage would be deeply damaging to our reputation,” Button said.

Other speakers said it would make recruiting athletes a challenge. Another professor said the resolution had made some faculty start looking elsewhere for jobs.

Just a handful of people spoke in favor of the resolution.

One of them, a Lincoln parent and University of Nebraska graduate. He said he’s raised his children to be colorblind and Critical Race Theory would challenge that.

“My children have Black cousins and they have no idea they’re any different than their cousins,” he said. “Because they’re not.”

Another who spoke in favor of Pillen’s resolution said because critical race theory doesn’t introduce a solution, it “contributes to a toxic culture.”

After about three hours of testimony, Pillen had his chance to talk.

Pillen said he understands there’s no explicit requirement for critical race theory to be taught in classrooms, but he wants to ensure there isn’t one in the future.

“It’s about the safety of students and faculty without making sure something won’t be imposed on them,” Pillen said.

He said he believes the resolution would strengthen academic freedom. But some testifiers alleged Pillen only brought for the resolution for political gain.

“I sincerely hope this was worth it for your political campaign for Nebraska Governor,” Kat Werner, UNL student, said.

Five regents opposed the resolution, Timothy Clare, Jack Stark, Elizabeth O’Connor, Bob Phares and Barbara Weitz. All four student deans also voted against the resolution.

Clare told the rest of the board, this decision was based on not abusing the power of the Board of Regents.

“I trust our deans and I trust our faculty,” Clare said.

This is a message Carter echoed.

“We have to protect academic freedom,” Carter said.

Other than Pillen, regents Paul Kenney and Robert Shafer voted in favor of the resolution.

