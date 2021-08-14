Advertisement

UNLPD alerted to potential threat at East Memorial Stadium; NSP declares all clear

UNL Memorial Stadium. April 1, 2013. Photo by Craig Chandler / University Communications
UNL Memorial Stadium. April 1, 2013. Photo by Craig Chandler / University Communications(KOLNKGIN)
By Jacob Elliott
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - University Police were alerted to a potential threat at East Memorial Stadium Saturday morning.

According to UNLPD, as apart of their typical game day checks, a K9 explosives team examined Memorial Stadium for any potential threats. During an examination of the east side of the stadium, the dogs were alerted to a potential threat.

Lincoln Fire and Rescue and Nebraska State Patrol were called to the area for further examination. After a brief examination, NSP gave the all clear.

UNLPD said that they are still waiting on the specifics of what the K9 team potentially found.

This is an ongoing story. Stay tuned to 10/11 NOW for the latest details.

