City urges caution around projects near schools

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -With school beginning Monday, Aug. 16, Lincoln Transportation and Utilities urges drivers and pedestrians to use caution around Lincoln on the Move and other street projects located near schools. Lincoln on the Move is a six-year street program that will invest an additional $78 million towards street projects in Lincoln.

Lincoln on the Move projects near schools include:

South Ninth Street: This project is from I-180 to South “A” Street near Everett Elementary and Park Middle School . Work is scheduled to be completed in September.

Cotner Boulevard: This project on South Street to “O” Street near Eastridge Elementary , Lefler Middle School , Bryan College of Health Sciences, Holmes Elementary and Pius X Catholic High School is scheduled to be completed in October.

Highlands Neighborhood: This project near Fredstrom Elementary and North American Martyrs Catholic School may affect neighborhood streets around the schools. Work is scheduled to be completed in October.

South Salt Creek Neighborhood: This project will create additional parking setbacks from “F” to “D” streets on South Eighth Street around Park Middle School . Work is scheduled to begin in September and be completed later this fall.

McPhee Elementary Neighborhood: This project will improve Goodhue Boulevard and several streets around the McPhee Elementary . Work is scheduled to begin at Goodhue Boulevard and “A” Street Monday, August 16 and be completed this fall.

Culler Middle School Neighborhood: This project will improve several streets around Culler Middle School. Work is scheduled to be completed August 23.

Two additional work areas include:

Cripple Creek Neighborhood Water Main: This project is on Crooked Creek Road and Fir Hollow Lane near Humann Elementary . Work is scheduled to be completed October 15.

West “A” Street: This project near Roper Elementary is ongoing.

Travelers are encouraged to seek alternate routes. Drivers are reminded to exercise caution around all work zones. LTU reminds residents that project dates are subject to change due to weather and unforeseen circumstances.

LTU will also be enhancing seven school zones as part of the School Zone Improvement Project. This project will improve safety for students and pedestrians and meet national school zone safety standards. The School Zone Improvement Project includes the eventual examination of all 84 school zones in Lincoln, and improvements will be made when funding is available.

Current Improvements vary by location. Improvements to be considered include signs for motorists indicating upcoming school zones and speed reduction; establishment of primary walking routes that could benefit from enhancements such as signed and marked crosswalks and Rectangular Rapid Flashing Beacons; and curb ramps for wheelchairs, strollers, walkers, hand carts, bicycles and pedestrians who have trouble negotiating curbs. Locations include:

Pound Middle School

Lakeview Elementary

Culler Middle School

Fredstrom Elementary

Park Middle School

Lefler Middle School

McPhee Middle School

Schools that have received school zone improvements include Humann Elementary, Saint Peter Catholic School, Rousseau Elementary, Dawes Middle School, and Saint Patrick Catholic School.

More information on Lincoln on the Move projects can be found at streets.lincoln.ne.gov. For all projects, go to lincoln.ne.gov/projects. More information on Lincoln’s School Zone Improvement Project is available at lincoln.ne.gov (search: school zone). Current information on street closures is available at lincoln.ne.gov/closures or through the Waze mobile app.

