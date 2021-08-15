Monday Forecast: Starting the school year on the seasonal side

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The forecast as we head into the new work week and the new school year stays pretty close to where thing should stand for mid-August as temperatures look to hold fairly steady in the mid to upper 80s for eastern Nebraska with some hit and miss rain chances over the coming days. Our best chance for some beneficial rain looks to hold off until later this week as an upper level trough swings through the Plains.

For Sunday evening we’ll hold on to a small chance for some isolated to scattered storms across parts of central and western Nebraska where a marginal risk for severe weather is currently in place.

Some isolated severe storms are possible across central and western Nebraska into Sunday evening. (KOLN)

Short term model guidance has really backed off the potential for storms tonight with most areas likely staying dry through Sunday night, but if we do get a storm or two to develop, we could see some damaging wind gusts, large hail, and perhaps some locally heavy rain. Models also continue to hint at the potential for some overnight and early morning showers and thunderstorms across parts of central and into eastern Nebraska. We saw some of this activity Saturday night and into very early on Sunday morning and pinpointing exactly where storms will set up is extremely trick with this set up. Again, if we do see some of those overnight storms develop, some of them could produce some locally heavy rain. Into the day on Monday we should eventually see mostly sunny skies with dry conditions by the afternoon. Look for warm and humid conditions as we start the new work week with dew points in the 60s to low 70s with south winds at 10 to 20 MPH.

Some spotty showers are possible throughout the day on Monday with mostly to partly sunny skies. (KOLN)

Temperatures should remain fairly seasonal on Monday for most of central and eastern Nebraska with morning lows in the lower to middle 60s and afternoon highs in the mid to upper 80s. Hotter weather is on tap for western Nebraska which may see temperatures into the 90s and perhaps near 100° by Monday afternoon.

Temperatures should fall to the low to mid 60s for most of the state into Monday morning. (KOLN)

Look for highs ranging from the mid 80s to the upper 90s on Monday. (KOLN)

The extended forecast keeps temperatures in the upper 80s to near 90° through Thursday before a stronger surface cold front and upper level trough are forecast to swing through the state. This will bring our best chances for rain over the course of the next week for Thursday and into Friday with temperatures falling to the lower and middle 80s for Friday and into next weekend. Ahead of that trough, dew points will continue to be rather sticky with dew point temperatures holding in to the 60s to low 70s as we start the new work week. There are still some questions about the timing of that upper level trough moving through the area as longer range models still have quite a spread with some moving it through earlier this week and others later in the week, so make sure you check back with later forecasts as the timing and placement of that upper level feature moving through the area will be the determining factor in when our rain chances are highest this week.

Temperatures are forecast to stay in the mid to upper 80s as we start the work week with small rain chances. Our best chance for rain will be later this week as an upper level trough swings through the Plains. (KOLN)

