Visionary Youth partners with Malone Center to provide school supplies and haircuts for students

Right outside the College of Hair Design near 11th and M Streets, volunteers are giving out free haircuts and school supplies to hundreds of people.(10/11 NOW)
By Jared Austin
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Public Schools is starting their school year on Monday and local organizations are making sure kids are ready, including making sure they all look their best on their first day.

Right outside the College of Hair Design near 11th and M Streets, volunteers are giving out free haircuts and school supplies to hundreds of people. Some individuals have been at the College since 7 a.m. waiting for their free haircut and back-to-school supplies.

People were also able to check out some local food truck vendors and even play a little three-on-three basketball.

This is the ninth year where Visionary Youth has partnered with the Malone Center to put on this event in Lincoln.

Dozens of barbers and hairstylists have volunteered their time to give kids haircuts. Organizers said it’s clear there’s a need in the community and everyone who comes will get the help they need.

“We’re trying to put some of these young kids and families at ease by giving them a free haircut and hairstyle, so they can go back to school feeling good about themselves and able to perform academically.” said Lawrence Chatters, president of Visionary Youth. “And were also giving them some free supplies for school as well because we know that can be cost prohibitive for a family.”

Some families said it’s always good to see groups giving back, and many of them look forward to events like this. Parents also said it helps the kids get motivated for the school year.

Sunday’s event went until 4 p.m.

