Heating up and more humidity Monday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It will be a little warmer and more humid Monday and this typical August weather will continue for most of the week. There is cool down expected by late in the week and also a better chance for showers and thunderstorms.

Mostly sunny, warmer and more humid Monday afternoon with the high in the Lincoln area in the upper 80s. South breeze at 5 to 15 mph.

Hot temperatures return to western Nebraska. Seasonal temperatures expected in central and eastern Nebraska. (1011 Weather)

Partly cloudy skies for Monday night into early Tuesday morning with a small chance for a shower or thunderstorm. Lows in the upper 60s.

Overnight lows will drop into the 60s. (1011 Web)

More of the same is expected on Tuesday. There may be a few morning clouds, otherwise, mostly sunny skies, hot and muggy Tuesday afternoon. Highs will be around 90 with a south wind 10 to 15 mph and perhaps a few gusts up to 25 mph.

Hot temperatures continue in the west with hot and muggy conditions in central and eastern Nebraska. (1011 Weather)

Hot and humid conditions continue on Wednesday with highs in the lower 90s. Scattered thunderstorms will be possible late on Thursday with highs in the upper 80s. Cooler temperatures expected by Friday and into the weekend with scattered showers and thunderstorms continuing Friday and perhaps into Saturday.

The better chances for rain will be at the end of the week. (1011 Weather)

