Advertisement

Huskers Ranked No. 5 in AVCA Preseason Poll

(KOLN)
By Nebraska Athletics
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 2:16 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska volleyball team was tabbed No. 5 in the 2021 American Volleyball Coaches Association preseason poll released Monday.

Texas will open the year as the preseason No. 1-ranked team. Wisconsin, Kentucky, Washington and NU round out the top five. It marks the seventh straight year Nebraska has been a preseason top-five pick.

The Huskers finished the 2020-21 campaign with a record of 16-3 (14-2 Big Ten) and reached an NCAA regional final. NU was ranked sixth in the final poll of 2020-21 and returns five starters and its libero, with three All-Americans in Nicklin Hames, Lauren Stivrins and Lexi Sun.

Nebraska’s 30-match regular-season schedule features 11 matches against teams ranked in the top 25 and four ranked in the top 10.

The Huskers open the 2021 season Aug. 27-28 with the Husker Invitational, welcoming Tulsa, Colgate and Kansas State to the Devaney Center. The annual Red/White Scrimmage is this Saturday, Aug. 21 at 6 p.m. at the Devaney Center.

2021 AVCA PRESEASON COACHES POLL

1. Texas

2. Wisconsin

3. Kentucky

4. Washington

5. Nebraska

6. Florida

7. Minnesota

8. Purdue

9. Pittsburgh

10. Baylor

11. Ohio State

12. Penn State

13. Louisville

14. Oregon

15. BYU

16. Western Kentucky

17. UCLA

18. Washington State

19. Utah

20. San Diego

21. Stanford

22. Pepperdine

23. Rice

24. Georgia Tech

25. Notre Dame

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Saturday, some of country music’s biggest fans were packed in for award-winning superstar...
ICYMI: Lincoln bustles with country fans as Garth Brooks performs at Memorial Stadium
People spent hours hanging outside of Memorial Stadium tailgating, playing games, drinking and...
Garth Brooks fans flood to Memorial Stadium
Scene in St. Paul
Officer-involved shooting in Howard County
Tyler Kaulins
LPD arrests 44-year-old man for Aug. 6 Hit-and-Run
UNL Memorial Stadium. April 1, 2013. Photo by Craig Chandler / University Communications
UNLPD alerted to potential threat at East Memorial Stadium; NSP declares all clear

Latest News

10U Firecrackers at U.S.A Elite Select World Fastpitch Championship
Lincoln softball team finishes undefeated season
Firecrackers finish their season 70-0.
Firecrackers softball pkg
Vaccination numbers increase on Nebraska football team
Wide receiver Beni Ngoyi holds a football while standing in line at a Lincoln High practice.
Ngoyi raises profile on summer camp circuit