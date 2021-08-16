Lincoln kids head back to school

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The sidewalks at Lincoln schools are going to be a lot busier. School is getting back into action across the Capitol city.

10/11 NOW caught up with one Cavett Elementary student after his first day of Kindergarten.

“I was very excited on my first day,” said Hudson Carraher, Kindergartener.

One thing to know about Hudson Carraher is that he likes school.

“My favorite thing to learn is making new friends,” said Hudson.

With his blue rec specs, bright red Super Mario backpack and his velcro shoes, Hudson started his first day of Kindergarten on Monday at Cavett Elementary.

“I’m excited to hear how it went today,” said Nicole Carraher, Hudson’s mom. “Dad cried, I did not cry.”

Hudson learned a lot on his first day.

“I learned so much stuff that I forgot it,” said Hudson.

He was picked up by his mom and his brother, Camden. Camden will be the one who picks him up regularly.

“Yeah, I’m excited to spend more time with him,” said Camden Smith, Starting Senior Year.

Camden starts his senior year of high school on Tuesday at Lincoln Southwest. He said he’s excited to get back to school full time.

“I’m really excited for band and stuff because I didn’t get to do any of that as much as I will get to do this year,” said Camden.

Hudson said he wants everybody to have a great day like he did at school.

“We had a great day at school,” said Hudson. “I just want you to know to have a great day to everyone else in the United States of America.”

When asked how Hudson was handling wearing a mask to school, Hudson’s mom said that’s really all he’s ever known.

