Lincoln Narcotics Task Force warns dangers of overdose

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - In a quest to end the problem of the dangers of using illegal drugs, officials with the Lincoln Narcotic Task Force highlighted the dangers with recent statistics.

According to the release, there have been 31 overdoses in the past three weeks, and in 2020, “Lincoln experienced 76% more overdoses than the average of the previous five years.” Officials say with “four and half months left in 2021, Lincoln nearly matched 2020′s overdose numbers this year.”

Authorities mention how dangerous fentanyl is and how a small size can cause an overdose. They say they have found cocaine, methamphetamine, heroin, and counterfeit Oxycodone pills having fentanyl and how it’s new in the area.

In the recent overdoses, it’s reported about “two-thirds required Narcan in many doses, with CPR and life-saving measures to revive the victims,” according to the release.

Officials advise calling the Lincoln Police Department at 402-441-6000, the Lincoln/Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force at 402-441-8181, or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600 for any tips involving illegal drugs with emphasis on drugs leading to overdoses.

