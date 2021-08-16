Advertisement

Lincoln Narcotics Task Force warns dangers of overdose

(AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
By Taleisha Newbill
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 7:28 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - In a quest to end the problem of the dangers of using illegal drugs, officials with the Lincoln Narcotic Task Force highlighted the dangers with recent statistics.

According to the release, there have been 31 overdoses in the past three weeks, and in 2020, “Lincoln experienced 76% more overdoses than the average of the previous five years.” Officials say with “four and half months left in 2021, Lincoln nearly matched 2020′s overdose numbers this year.”

Lincoln-Lancaster Health Department Overdose Prevention site

Authorities mention how dangerous fentanyl is and how a small size can cause an overdose. They say they have found cocaine, methamphetamine, heroin, and counterfeit Oxycodone pills having fentanyl and how it’s new in the area.

In the recent overdoses, it’s reported about “two-thirds required Narcan in many doses, with CPR and life-saving measures to revive the victims,” according to the release.

Officials advise calling the Lincoln Police Department at 402-441-6000, the Lincoln/Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force at 402-441-8181, or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600 for any tips involving illegal drugs with emphasis on drugs leading to overdoses.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Saturday, some of country music’s biggest fans were packed in for award-winning superstar...
ICYMI: Lincoln bustles with country fans as Garth Brooks performs at Memorial Stadium
People spent hours hanging outside of Memorial Stadium tailgating, playing games, drinking and...
Garth Brooks fans flood to Memorial Stadium
Scene in St. Paul
Officer-involved shooting in Howard County
UNL Memorial Stadium. April 1, 2013. Photo by Craig Chandler / University Communications
UNLPD alerted to potential threat at East Memorial Stadium; NSP declares all clear
Police lights.
LPD arrests 44-year-old man for Aug. 6 Hit-and-Run

Latest News

Lincoln Tree of Hope gives out backpacks and school supplies.
Lincoln Tree of Hope gives out backpacks and school supplies
Look for highs ranging from the mid 80s to the upper 90s on Monday.
Monday Forecast: Starting the school year on the seasonal side
Right outside the College of Hair Design near 11th and M Streets, volunteers are giving out...
Visionary Youth, Malone Center provide free haircuts for students
FILE - In this Dec. 12, 2019, file photo workers process chickens at the Lincoln Premium...
Rural population losses add to farm and ranch labor shortage