Lincoln softball team finishes undefeated season

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Most athletes can only dream of going undefeated and very few ever get that opportunity, especially in a season where you play 70 games.

The 10U Firecrackers softball team out of Lincoln did just that. ”Very special, very special team, a talented group,” Head Coach Jason Cline said.

The firecrackers began this season just like any other. The game plan was not to go undefeated, but to grow as players on and off the field.

“When we started, we just wanted to see the growth and commitment from these families and young ladies and challenge them throughout the course of the season,” Cline said.

About halfway through the season that all changed when the Firecrackers started the year 35-0. Once the team was that used to winning, completing an undefeated season started to become more than just a dream.

“It was kind of nerve wracking because you didn’t want to lose and you wanted to win all the games,” shortstop Raegan Brandt said.

The team was clicking on all cylinders according to catcher and first baseman Skyla Whitten.

“Really when you start playing the game and you get in the momentum you do really well,” Whitten said.

The success continued for the Firecrackers in the second half of the season. The wins kept coming and they qualified for the U.S.A Elite Select World Fast Pitch Championship in Iowa for a chance at a national championship.

“The coach said there was going to be some hard teams and we really haven’t had that good of an opponent so I was excited for that,” second baseman Brooklyn Cline said.

In Iowa the winning train kept on rolling for the Firecrackers. They made it all the way to the championship game and came out on top. The win in the the championship capped off a 70-0 undefeated season that ended with the title of national champions in there division.

“That’s what our goal was, too not lose a game and I think we accomplished that really good,” Brandt said.

“It was really fun because a lot of people don’t win national tournaments and go 70-0,” outfielder Oliva Knox said after the win.

70-0 puts them in special company with the some the all time great teams in history and it’s a moment they will never forget.

“It was great, I mean you’re a 70-0 team. That’s probably a once in a life time you get to do that,” Whitten said.

It’s hard to top such an incredible year but the firecrackers are up the challenge come next Summer.

“Next season is going to be a little bit difficult, but I think we’ll do the same thing,” Brandt said.

