LPD: 17-year-old hit by car in Gateway mall parking lot

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A 17-year-old is recovering at the hospital after police say he was hit by a car.

Around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, police and first responders with Lincoln Fire and Rescue were called to the Gateway Mall parking lot.

LPD said responding officers found a 17-year-old boy who reported being run over by a car.

According to police, another 17-year-old boy was driving a 2018 gold Honda CRV in the JC Penney Parking lot of Gateway Mall and his friend was riding a skateboard while holding onto the passenger side of the car.

Officers said the boy fell from the skateboard and was run over by the car.

LPD said he was transported to a local hospital with a serious head injury and the driver was cited for Willful Reckless Driving.

