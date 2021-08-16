Advertisement

Omaha zoo excited to welcome baby elephant; Claire due in February 2022

By Gina Dvorak
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 10:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium officials said Monday that Claire, one of the elephants housed there, is progressing in her pregnancy and due early next year.

Dennis Pate, the zoo’s CEO, Pate announced Claire’s pregnancy in March as the zoo was celebrating the five-year anniversary of the arrival of its main elephant herd. At the time, he said Claire was about halfway through her pregnancy. Callee, the father, was added to the Omaha herd from the Birmingham Zoo in Alabama on May 29, 2019.

Pate said Claire is about 75% of the way through her pregnancy and is due around mid-February.

Dr. Laura Kleinshcmidt, an associate veterinarian and certified zoologist, explained how zoo caretakers read Claire’s ultrasound, noting the heartbeat, which they said is visible at three months. She also shared details about the gestation period, noting that baby elephants tend to move around a lot in utero.

Rebecca Wyatt, the lead keeper of the elephants a the zoo, said Claire has had no change in diet, but does love fruit. But Claire has exhibited some changes in sleeping patterns, choosing anywhere flat to lie down rather than taking advantage of other terrain in the environment that she preferred prior to her pregnancy.

Claire is also getting a fair amount of exercise and is still playing with the littler elephants as she has always done. She is visibly pregnant now, and that’s particularly evident in her mammary glands, Wyatt said.

The weight of an elephant baby is about 260 pounds, Dr. Kleinshcmidt said, noting that to date, Claire has gained about 600 pounds so far, which is about 15% of her body weight.

Caretakers do regular blood work and monthly ultrasounds but will ramp up to weekly ultrasounds around December to make sure everything is still on track and going well.

After the update, zoo personnel gave a demonstration of the elephants’ training.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Saturday, some of country music’s biggest fans were packed in for award-winning superstar...
ICYMI: Lincoln bustles with country fans as Garth Brooks performs at Memorial Stadium
People spent hours hanging outside of Memorial Stadium tailgating, playing games, drinking and...
Garth Brooks fans flood to Memorial Stadium
Scene in St. Paul
Officer-involved shooting in Howard County
Tyler Kaulins
LPD arrests 44-year-old man for Aug. 6 Hit-and-Run
UNL Memorial Stadium. April 1, 2013. Photo by Craig Chandler / University Communications
UNLPD alerted to potential threat at East Memorial Stadium; NSP declares all clear

Latest News

File graphic of an ambulance.
LPD: 17-year-old hit by car in Gateway mall parking lot
After such a difficult year last year when there was so much unknown, faculty and staff are...
LPS optimistic as students head back to the classroom
LPS optimistic as students head back to the classroom
Share your back to school photos here