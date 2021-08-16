Our Town Crete: Hospital Walking Trail

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - There is plenty of activity at the Crete Area Medical Center. One of the features that makes the hospital so special is a recently completed walking trail.

During a visit to the Crete Area Medical Center, we talked with President and CEO Stephanie Boldt. “We do have a lot going on right now,” Boldt said. “We have a wide variety of services that we provide every day. This ranges from 25 different specialists providing outpatient services and surgeries here, to lab and radiology services, to emergency and rehab services. In addition to that, we have our family practice clinic. It’s located here in Crete. But, we also have satellite locations in Wilber and in Friend. If that’s not enough, we are also under a major expansion and renovation project, so that we can better serve our community.”

One of the pieces of the hospital that administrators are proud of is the walking trail. “We have almost two miles of walking trails that wind around our property, and our property is almost 30 acres of land,” Boldt said. “The trail includes a large outdoor pavilion with picnic tables, so people can sit and eat lunch, or just relax. We also have a pond area with a water feature. All of those things make it a great walking trail, and a great addition to our facility itself.”

Boldt says a walking trail can be an important component of a health care center. “This trail is important for the hospital because it helps us provide community wellness,” Boldt said. “That’s one of the things we take pride in is, not only providing the regular hospital and clinical services to our patients, but looking at what the community needs. This provides and excellent place to get some exercise and enjoy some fresh air. It’s really about community wellness.”

“The Acklie family funded the trail,” Boldt said. “We are very fortunate and appreciative of those funds that allowed us to do this. I hope other hospitals can look at making an outdoor space that everyone can enjoy, and truly promote that community wellness benefit. The name of the trail is the Crete Carrier Walking Trail. It was named after the recommendation from the Acklie family, their connection to the Crete community, and their vision to give back to the community.”

The Crete Carrier Walking Trail is open to the public, and adds another exercise option and element of recreation to Our Town Crete.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.