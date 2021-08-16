Advertisement

Tracking COVID-19 in Lancaster County

Coronavirus Lancaster County Generic
Coronavirus Lancaster County Generic(Associated Press)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Aug. 16, 2021
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department announced on Monday that 112 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Lancaster County. Over the weekend, 216 cases were reported. This brought the community total to 33,653. The total number of deaths in the community remains at 253.

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 positive patients:  80 with 64 from Lancaster County (7 on ventilators) and 16 from other communities (3 on ventilators)

Risk Dial:  elevated yellow, moderate risk of COVID-19 spread and impact in the community

Vaccinations administered (vaccination goal is 75%):

  • Initiated vaccinations (first doses): 190,479
  • Completed vaccinations (second doses and J&J vaccine): 177,195
  • Residents age 16 and older who are fully vaccinated: 69.2%

Vaccinations:  Progress in our COVID-19 vaccination efforts positively impacts our community. The more people who are vaccinated, the less opportunity the virus and its variants will have to spread. COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective. It provides protection against the virus, prevents severe illness and saves lives. Residents age 12 and older are now eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccine, and appointments are available for this week. Residents can sign up and schedule a vaccination appointment at COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov. Residents can also find a local pharmacy offering vaccinations at vaccines.gov or by texting their ZIP code to 438829.

Those who do not have online access or who need assistance with registration or scheduling may call the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD) COVID-19 hotline at 402-441-8006 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays.

Upcoming vaccination clinics (subject to change; walk-ins welcome at all locations):

  • Wednesday, August 18, 4 to 6 p.m., LLCHD, 3131 “O” St. – first and second doses
  • Friday, August 20, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., LLCHD – first and second doses

Testing: The process begins with a free online risk assessment available at BryanHealth.com and CHIHealth.com. Testing is available from:

  • Bryan Health: Testing is available without an appointment at the three Bryan Urgent Care locations, 7501 S. 27th St.; 5901 N. 27th St.; and 4333 S. 86th St. To check wait times, call 402-481-6343.
  • CHI Health: Walk-in testing is available at three priority care locations: Antelope Creek, 2510 S. 40th St., Suite 100; Southwest, 1240 Aries Drive; and Stevens Creek, 1601 N. 86th St. For drive up testing, virtual quick care is available 24/7 at CHIHealth.com to chat with a provider and schedule a testing appointment.
  • Nomi Health: Drive-thru testing is now open at Gateway Mall Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Appointments are not required, but people are encouraged to preregister by visiting testing.nomihealth.com/signup/ne.
  • Local pharmacies including CVS, HyVee and Walgreens and other health care provider offices and urgent care clinics also offer testing. Those uninsured or underinsured can call the LLCHD COVID-19 hotline at 402-441-8006 to be connected to testing resources.

For more information, visit COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov or call the LLCHD hotline at 402-441-8006.

