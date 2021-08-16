Tuesday Forecast: Sunshine, hot, and humid weather expected for Tuesday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - While summer vacation may be over for many kids, Mother Nature still has some summery weather on tap over the next several days before some cooler and wetter weather is expected to arrive later this week.

Into Monday evening, mainly clear conditions are expected with warm and humid weather across much of 10/11 Country. The dry conditions should continue through the overnight hours and then into the day on Tuesday where sunny to mostly sunny skies are expected through the day. There is an outside chance for perhaps a spotty shower or two due to the heating of the day, but we should be dry through the day on Tuesday. Dew points will likely remain in the mid 60s to low 70s across central and eastern Nebraska with south winds at 8 to 18 MPH.

Mostly clear skies are expected Monday night with more sunshine expected through the day on Tuesday. (KOLN)

Temperatures into Tuesday morning will be mild with overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s across much of the state. Afternoon temperatures are forecast to climb into the upper 80s to upper 90s across the state with some triple digits expected for parts of northwestern Nebraska. High dew points into Tuesday afternoon could send our feels like temperatures a few degrees higher than our actual air temperatures with heat index values approaching the mid 90s for Lincoln and eastern Nebraska at times.

Look for morning lows in the mid to upper 60s on Tuesday. (KOLN)

Temperatures by Tuesday afternoon should range from the upper 80s to upper 90s across the state with some triple digit heat across northwestern Nebraska. (KOLN)

The extended forecast keeps the hot and humid weather around through the middle of the week with highs holding in the upper 80s to lower 90s across the area through Thursday. An upper level trough is then forecast to drive a cold front through the area Thursday evening and into Friday which will give us our best chance for rain over the course of the next 7 days. That front should help push down temperatures to the mid 80s for a few days later this week before temperatures try and rebound back to the upper 80s to near 90° by the beginning of next week.

Hot and humid weather is on tap over the next several days with some cooler and wetter weather expected by late this week. (KOLN)

