City Council approves expansion of ‘Sidewalk Cafes’ to include bars

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Soon, Lincoln sidewalks will likely have a little more life to them. As city council passed an ordinance to expand a downtown program

It was previously only available to businesses that made a majority of their sales in food, but it’s now going to be open to any business that would like to utilize a sidewalk to do things like serving alcohol.

The ordinance change, which expands the definition of Sidewalk Cafes in Lincoln’s municipal code, passed unanimously in a seven to zero vote. As councilors agreed that the expansion is a natural next step for the city and the wording and permitting process is enough to make sure it doesn’t get out of hand.

For bar owners like SaRena Freet with The Hot Mess, the push to utilize the space in front of her bar has been years in the making.

“Been in conversations with folks from the city for over five and a half years,” Freet said. “About changing the current ordinance so this is an extraordinary, exciting day.”

Freet said she’s already got plans drawn up to add a patio space to the front of her building. Once her permit goes through the vetting process by various city entities, she’s ready for construction.

“Give us a chance to assess how we utilize sidewalks,” Freet said. “What they currently look like, how we can make them beautiful, green spaces and accessible and bring four-legged friends and have a nice cocktail.”

Given the ordinance wording, the expansion isn’t necessarily limited to just bars. Any business that’s interested in utilizing a sidewalk space would just have to go through the same permitting process.

“It removes the food sales regulation,” said Councilman James Michael Bowers, who was a driving force behind the change. “All other regulations to protect our community will remain in place.”

Just a few blocks away from Freet’s bar at Duffy’s, owner Scott Hatfield said he’s already got a back patio space but has been pushing for the change because it benefits businesses surrounding him.

“An opportunity to be more on an equal footing with a lot of businesses in the Haymarket,” said Hatfield. “If the businesses look forward to putting a sidewalk cafe out I think it will enhance the streetscape and make downtown a safe and more vibrant place.”

Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird will still need to sign off on this ordinance change, there’s no timeline for when that will happen yet.

