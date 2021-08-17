Cook encourages masks at Red vs. White scrimmage

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska hosts its Red vs. White volleyball scrimmage on Saturday, August 21st. Head coach John Cook looks forward to seeing a full Devaney Center, and he wants fans to be masked for the match. Cook says players will be wearing face coverings while on the sidelines.

The Red vs. White scrimmage is scheduled to begin at 6:00 p.m.

