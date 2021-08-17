Advertisement

Cook encourages masks at Red vs. White scrimmage

Nebraska Volleyball
Nebraska Volleyball(KOLN-TV)
By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 5:28 PM CDT
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska hosts its Red vs. White volleyball scrimmage on Saturday, August 21st. Head coach John Cook looks forward to seeing a full Devaney Center, and he wants fans to be masked for the match. Cook says players will be wearing face coverings while on the sidelines.

The Red vs. White scrimmage is scheduled to begin at 6:00 p.m.

