Advertisement

Fentanyl related overdose deaths spike in Lincoln and Omaha

File graphic of an ambulance.
File graphic of an ambulance.(Gray News, file image)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Investigators with the Drug Enforcement Administration Omaha Division, Lincoln Police Department, Omaha Police Department and Nebraska State Patrol are alerting the public to an increase in overdose deaths that began August 10, from fentanyl-laced drugs.

No less than eight overdose deaths and 21 overdoses have been reported between the two cities over the course of a six day span. A majority of the recent overdose deaths in Lincoln and Omaha involved cocaine laced with fentanyl.

Fentanyl is 50 times more potent than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine. A lethal dose of fentanyl is equivalent in size to a few grains of salt.

Investigators in Lincoln and Omaha are seeing fentanyl mixed with cocaine, methamphetamine and also in counterfeit pills made to look like legitimate name brand pharmaceuticals.

Nebraska state statute provides exceptions from criminal liability for a person who requests emergency medical assistance for themselves or another person in the event of a drug overdose.

READ MORE: Suspected drug dealer arrested amid investigation into overdoses

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File graphic of an ambulance.
LPD: 17-year-old hit by car in Gateway mall parking lot
Police stand off in Kearney
Suspect dead following hours long standoff
The family of Drake Geiger says the 11th-grader died of heatstroke after collapsing during...
Family calling for change following Omaha South football player death
Police stand off in Kearney
UPDATE: Police standoff in Kearney ends in death of suspect
FILE – This file image shows vials of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.
More protection: US likely to authorize COVID booster shots

Latest News

FILE – This file image shows vials of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.
More protection: US likely to authorize COVID booster shots
NDCS facility takes steps to protect COVID positive inmates
Millions available for pandemic-related services
The LLCHD COVID-19 Risk dial increased back to orange (high risk of spread).
LLCHD COVID-19 Risk Dial increases back to orange